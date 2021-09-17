VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $5,128,335. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

