Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Down to $88.90

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.90, but opened at $86.29. Veritiv shares last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

