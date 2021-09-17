Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 86,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 631,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,697. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

