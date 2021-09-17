Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Acquired by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises about 1.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 1.73% of Verona Pharma worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,391. The stock has a market cap of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

