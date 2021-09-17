Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $385,549.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00071417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00120281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00178768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.77 or 0.07252230 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.45 or 0.99623121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00828975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars.

