Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX opened at $187.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

