Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $185.00

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $186.85, with a volume of 1803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 841.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

