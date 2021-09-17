VerusCoin Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $73.53 million and approximately $51,993.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00172889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.63 or 0.07280514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.69 or 0.99676214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00845910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,316,065 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

