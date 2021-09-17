Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 7% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares were up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.03 and last traded at $69.01. Approximately 18 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,701,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

