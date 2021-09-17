VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,420,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 66,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VICI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,418,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

