Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

About Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

