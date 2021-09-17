Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,628. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after buying an additional 471,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after buying an additional 303,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,253,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after buying an additional 264,189 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

