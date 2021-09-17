VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,225,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 70,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,392. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.