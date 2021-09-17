VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFO stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $75.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.