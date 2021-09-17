Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIDE opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Video Display has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Video Display had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

