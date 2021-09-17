VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $60.00 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

