VIG (VIG) Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 46.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $4,427.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 74.9% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,153,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

