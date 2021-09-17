Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the August 15th total of 120,300 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRPX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

