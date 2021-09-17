Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

