Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 451,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 297,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

