Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $410,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $82,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

V traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.87 and its 200-day moving average is $229.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $430.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

