Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.70. The company had a trading volume of 389,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. The stock has a market cap of $429.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

