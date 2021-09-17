Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Purchases 12 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £145.08 ($189.55).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Earl Sibley bought 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22). 936,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,190.06. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

VTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

