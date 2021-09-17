Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VIVHY stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

