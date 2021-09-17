VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

