VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 89.2% in August

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 181,602 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,567. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

