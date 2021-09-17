VouchForMe One Day Volume Reaches $37.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $299,537.49 and approximately $37.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00132762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.