Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Head to Head Contrast

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 13.55% 12.63% 7.33% Athira Pharma N/A -12.50% -12.21%

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Athira Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 0.69 $36.74 million $0.98 3.16 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -6.29

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 9 4 0 2.31 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 235.78%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 304.38%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Athira Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

