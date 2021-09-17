Voyager Token Achieves Market Cap of $546.04 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $546.04 million and $2.98 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00133845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.00769349 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

