VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 107,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,114% compared to the average daily volume of 4,863 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 199,164 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,224,000. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,002,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIH opened at $10.18 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.