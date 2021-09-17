Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Vroom worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.