VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. 116,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

