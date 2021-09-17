Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $56.85 million and $748,427.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00006372 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

