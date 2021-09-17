Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

