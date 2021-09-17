W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $22,905.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00133198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

