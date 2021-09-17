W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.13 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.