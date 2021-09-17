W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.13 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 359,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

