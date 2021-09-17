Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Warburg Research lowered shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.