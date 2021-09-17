Wagerr Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $6,824.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00601027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,797,491 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.