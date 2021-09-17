Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells $3,772,593.41 in Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WTRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 3,938,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -3.05. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Waitr in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 110.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,185.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

