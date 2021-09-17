Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $1.64 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

