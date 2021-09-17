Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $25,183,416.39 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32.

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.

WMT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,483,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

