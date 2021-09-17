Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. 458,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $406.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

