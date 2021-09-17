Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $176.03 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00524617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004068 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,628,692 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

