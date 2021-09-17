Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDPSF shares. Cheuvreux lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $46.10 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

