Warp Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $387,424.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $230.42 or 0.00487855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

