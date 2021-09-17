Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $46,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

