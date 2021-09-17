Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $284,738.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.74 million and $284,738.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

