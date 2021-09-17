Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,944 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74.

On Friday, July 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60.

NYSE:W traded up $8.39 on Friday, hitting $286.26. 1,537,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,881. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day moving average of $302.86. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

