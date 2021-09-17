WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.65 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

